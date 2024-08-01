ESAB (ESAB) to Release Earnings on Friday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ESAB to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESAB to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.