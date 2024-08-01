Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.38-15.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.380-15.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.20.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,352. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $292.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

