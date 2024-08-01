Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLA opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Estrella Immunopharma has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Estrella Immunopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ESLA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.