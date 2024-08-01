Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESLA opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Estrella Immunopharma has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Estrella Immunopharma
Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.
