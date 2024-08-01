ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.69 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $253.54 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003664 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.46405935 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,598,004.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

