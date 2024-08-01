Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.38% of Etsy worth $30,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. 937,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

