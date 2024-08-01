Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 16,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,071,812.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

