Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.13% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Evolus has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,616.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,895 shares of company stock worth $2,384,720 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 741,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

