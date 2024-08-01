Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $56.05. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 701,340 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

