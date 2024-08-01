Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXNRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,623. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.02. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.