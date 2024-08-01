Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.36

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 1459765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 65.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.