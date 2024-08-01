Fairfax Financial (FFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$47.38 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FFH traded up C$10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1,604.26. 535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,429. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,036.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,624.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,554.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,486.79.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

