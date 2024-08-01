FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 365 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.51) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 613 ($7.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 411.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a market cap of £467.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.11 and a beta of 0.89.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($640.79). In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($640.79). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £997.74 ($1,283.43). Insiders acquired a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,064,232 in the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

