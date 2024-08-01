Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 545,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.