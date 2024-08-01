FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $300.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.23. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

