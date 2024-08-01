Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $410.46 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.