Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $410.46 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.