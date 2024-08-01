FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in July

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.62 on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
