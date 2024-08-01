Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 2,130,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,299. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

