Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.09. 2,192,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,299. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

