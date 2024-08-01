Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.17 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.53.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 145.76%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.