FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,626,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 9,681,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106,260.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

