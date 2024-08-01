FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,626,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 9,681,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106,260.0 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FinecoBank Banca Fineco
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.