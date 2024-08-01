First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.29.
In other news, Director Al Mawani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
