First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) CEO Purchases $10,370.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Ray Mineer purchased 1,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $10,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,186.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

