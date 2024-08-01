First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance
Shares of FREVS opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.01.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
