First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FSFG stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
