First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.99. 5,253,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,270. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.58.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

