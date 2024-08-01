First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.
First Solar Price Performance
Shares of First Solar stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.99. 5,253,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,270. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR
Insider Activity at First Solar
In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.