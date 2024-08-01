First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.27. 91,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,126. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

