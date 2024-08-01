First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.35

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 18018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3297 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

