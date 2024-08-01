First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.66

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.66 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 18939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.38.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
