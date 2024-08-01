First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.66

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.66 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 18939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.38.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

