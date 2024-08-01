First Western Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.56.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $50.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,664.18. 514,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,938. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,883.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,690.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

