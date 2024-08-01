FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKOR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,392. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.