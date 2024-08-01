FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,169. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

