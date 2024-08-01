FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.36, but opened at $63.35. FMC shares last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 650,321 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on FMC
Institutional Trading of FMC
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMC Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Expect At Least 60% Upside In This Fintech
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.