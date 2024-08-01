Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,968,600 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 6,984,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,414.7 days.
Fortescue Price Performance
FSUMF stock remained flat at $12.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Fortescue has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Fortescue Company Profile
