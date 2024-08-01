Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 3,934.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,745 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.64% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $47,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at $318,000.

NYSEARCA:FLIN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

