Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:INCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 67,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,095. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.