Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 52.85%.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE FSP opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

