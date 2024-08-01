Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.84 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $1,094.44 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,115,048 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

