Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 630,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 403,032 shares.The stock last traded at $19.49 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.