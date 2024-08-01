FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after buying an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

FSK opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

