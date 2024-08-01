FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IGLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 13,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.