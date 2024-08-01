FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 2nd

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile
