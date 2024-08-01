FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIP. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,458. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

