FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on FIP. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,458. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.
FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
Read More
