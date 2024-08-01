Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.51% from the company’s current price.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

