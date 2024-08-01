Fusionist (ACE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.86 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Fusionist has a total market cap of $111.83 million and $36.86 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.23151755 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $41,348,875.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

