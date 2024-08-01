FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Increased by National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

