FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Increased by National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million.
Chorus Aviation Stock Up 4.0 %
TSE CHR opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
