Games for a Living Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,532,832,695 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,532,832,695.382315 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01317362 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,079,059.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.