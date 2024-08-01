GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 2%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.21. 2,297,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,781,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.66 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $84,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile



GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

