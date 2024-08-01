Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

