GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GCC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCWOF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. GCC has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.
About GCC
