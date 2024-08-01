GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.24

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.24 and last traded at C$55.24, with a volume of 123488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.57.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.94. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

